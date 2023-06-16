Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Makes New Investment in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,019 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 430,872 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $47,304,000 after purchasing an additional 8,714 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,378 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $28,697,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 44,331 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,867,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,008 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,786,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,786,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.26.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $105.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $115.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.67.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.01%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Read More

