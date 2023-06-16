Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Invests $730,000 in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,098,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,447,056,000 after buying an additional 116,630 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,578,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $749,061,000 after purchasing an additional 62,303 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,025,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,799,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $519,286,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,737,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $505,618,000 after purchasing an additional 178,108 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $411.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.46.

NYSE:PH opened at $374.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $48.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $230.44 and a 52-week high of $374.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $323.98.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 8.28%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.26%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total value of $859,432.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,152 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,512.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total value of $202,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,217. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total value of $859,432.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,512.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,526 shares of company stock worth $11,618,868 over the last ninety days. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

