Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Buys New Shares in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 164,162 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,401,000. Williams Companies comprises 1.4% of Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 696,783 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,264,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,599,000 after acquiring an additional 483,078 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1,178.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 227,616 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,489,000 after acquiring an additional 66,242 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $440,848.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 248,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,615,694.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of WMB stock opened at $30.57 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $35.79. The company has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 84.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on WMB. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Argus downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.42.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.