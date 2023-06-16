Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,525 The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $199.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $213.20 and a 200 day moving average of $237.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.02. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.05 and a 12-month high of $284.45.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $315.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.33.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

