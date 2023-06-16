Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,076 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Seagate Technology by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,805 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Seagate Technology by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $16,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Seagate Technology by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,946 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Seagate Technology by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,250 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after acquiring an additional 54,038 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 95,541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after acquiring an additional 29,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ STX opened at $66.14 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $47.47 and a 52-week high of $83.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.64.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.49). Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is -333.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 3,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $216,507.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,658 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,375.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

See Also

