Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $864.44

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 864.44 ($10.82) and traded as low as GBX 848.41 ($10.62). Grafton Group shares last traded at GBX 855.40 ($10.70), with a volume of 565,857 shares traded.

Grafton Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,000.24, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 851.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 864.34.

About Grafton Group

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

