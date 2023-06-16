Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.50 (LON:GSF)

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc (LON:GSF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Price Performance

Shares of LON:GSF opened at GBX 96.50 ($1.21) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £464.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 644.67 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 101.33 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 105.12. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 94.70 ($1.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 123.80 ($1.55).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund in a report on Thursday.

