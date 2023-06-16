Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU) is Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s 2nd Largest Position

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 595,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,546 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF comprises about 6.1% of Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group owned approximately 2.39% of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF worth $10,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 150.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 254.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the third quarter valued at about $163,000.

Get Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of AAAU stock opened at $19.42 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 52 week low of $16.06 and a 52 week high of $20.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.94.

About Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in a vault in Perth, Australia. Investors can redeem their shares for gold coins and small bars. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.