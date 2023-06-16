GoalVest Advisory LLC Takes $80,000 Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,500 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,322,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter worth about $44,110,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,155 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $152,573,000 after buying an additional 318,347 shares during the last quarter. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. bought a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,311,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 520,106 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $16,092,000 after buying an additional 226,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on STMicroelectronics from 55.00 to 54.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.22.

STMicroelectronics stock opened at $50.04 on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $53.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.71.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.13. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 35.62% and a net margin of 25.30%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 26th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.44%.

STMicroelectronics NV engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

