GoalVest Advisory LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2023

GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLVGet Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $22.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.49. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $23.94.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

