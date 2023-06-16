GoalVest Advisory LLC Has $101,000 Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 261 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,947,000. United Bank raised its position in shares of Adobe by 34.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after purchasing an additional 91,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,672 shares of company stock worth $2,471,618 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Up 4.6 %

ADBE stock opened at $513.50 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $513.50. The stock has a market cap of $235.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $387.99 and its 200 day moving average is $363.81.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Adobe from $460.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on Adobe from $485.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $499.31.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.