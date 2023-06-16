GoalVest Advisory LLC Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Moffett Nathanson raised Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Crown Castle Stock Performance

In other Crown Castle news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $590,306.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $1,795,106.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $590,306.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,472 shares of company stock worth $3,012,757. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

CCI stock opened at $116.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $50.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.22 and a 1-year high of $184.92.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.18%.

Crown Castle Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

