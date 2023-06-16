GoalVest Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 5,880 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 39,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,536 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 140.3% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 31,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 18,525 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 67,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 8,554 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 94,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $41.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.24 and its 200 day moving average is $39.34. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

