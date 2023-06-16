GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC Sells 21,349 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,349 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for about 12.4% of GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $15,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $762,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 163.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 64,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,520,000 after buying an additional 39,697 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 91,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 494,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,612,000 after acquiring an additional 284,029 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.14. 161,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,889,860. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $76.80 and a 12 month high of $98.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.12. The firm has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.