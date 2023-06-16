GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,208 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,208 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 2.0% of GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of BND stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.68. The stock had a trading volume of 289,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,988,724. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $69.09 and a 12-month high of $77.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.23.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.187 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.