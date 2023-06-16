Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Shares Acquired by Diametric Capital LP

Diametric Capital LP grew its position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) by 90.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,279 shares during the quarter. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of URA. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 120.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 215.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA URA opened at $22.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.58. Global X Uranium ETF has a 1-year low of $17.65 and a 1-year high of $24.34. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Global X Uranium ETF Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

