Global Wealth Strategies & Associates Reduces Stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates reduced its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Rating) by 97.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,117 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2,420.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 82,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 12,290 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $619,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 25.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ USIG opened at $49.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.01 and its 200 day moving average is $50.13. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.47 and a fifty-two week high of $52.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%.

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

