Global Wealth Strategies & Associates Has $722,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of IJH opened at $258.19 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $272.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $247.04 and a 200 day moving average of $250.34.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
