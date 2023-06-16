Global Wealth Strategies & Associates Grows Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 716.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Pariax LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Pariax LLC now owns 30,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $154.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. KGI Securities raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.69.

BABA stock opened at $93.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.45. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $125.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

