Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Nexus Investment Management ULC

Nexus Investment Management ULC lowered its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 293,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for 2.7% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $24,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $78.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,861,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,836,130. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.03 and a 200 day moving average of $82.59. The stock has a market cap of $98.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.39. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.29 and a 12-month high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 67.72%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

