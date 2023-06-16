Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) is Verity & Verity LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Verity & Verity LLC decreased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,969 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences makes up approximately 3.4% of Verity & Verity LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $25,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,660,000 after purchasing an additional 16,643 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 44.3% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 12.5% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth about $2,304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,052,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,813,878. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.03 and its 200 day moving average is $82.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.39. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.29 and a twelve month high of $89.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.72%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

