General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH decreased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,668 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,412 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.87.

General Electric Price Performance

General Electric stock traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,194,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,998,265. General Electric has a 1 year low of $46.55 and a 1 year high of $108.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $117.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In other news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $6,102,006.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,383,813.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,419 shares of company stock valued at $24,144,151 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Further Reading

