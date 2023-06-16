GATX (NYSE:GATX) Sets New 1-Year High at $128.25

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $128.25 and last traded at $127.41, with a volume of 50208 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on GATX from $115.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sidoti began coverage on GATX in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on GATX in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GATX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.33.

GATX Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.55.

GATX Dividend Announcement

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $338.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.98 million. GATX had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 12.16%. Sell-side analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Insider Transactions at GATX

In other news, SVP Aken Jennifer Van sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.43, for a total transaction of $323,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,475.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Jennifer Mcmanus sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $120,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,805.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aken Jennifer Van sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.43, for a total value of $323,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,475.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,700 shares of company stock worth $1,414,832. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GATX

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GATX. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GATX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of GATX by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GATX by 489.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of GATX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of GATX by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. 99.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

See Also

