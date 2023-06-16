Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) Major Shareholder Baupost Group Llc/Ma Sells 1,025,000 Shares of Stock

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) major shareholder Baupost Group Llc/Ma sold 1,025,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $7,738,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,570,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,607,946.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Baupost Group Llc/Ma also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Garrett Motion alerts:

On Tuesday, June 13th, Baupost Group Llc/Ma sold 500,000 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00.

Garrett Motion Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE:GTX opened at $7.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.84. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $8.68. The stock has a market cap of $490.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion ( NYSE:GTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 289.60% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 11.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 31.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Garrett Motion

(Get Rating)

Garrett Motion, Inc provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the global vehicle independent aftermarket as well as automotive software solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.