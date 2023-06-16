Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Purchased by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Gaming and Leisure Properties accounts for approximately 1.8% of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2,063.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,024,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792,518 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $129,106,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,132,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,598,500,000 after buying an additional 1,817,088 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 11.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,418,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $770,577,000 after buying an additional 1,754,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,492,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $49.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.42. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.29 and a fifty-two week high of $55.13. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Several analysts have issued reports on GLPI shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.60.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

