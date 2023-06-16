Gala (GALA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $533.97 Million

Gala (GALA) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 15th. Gala has a total market capitalization of $533.97 million and $52.51 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gala token can now be bought for about $0.0220 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Gala has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gala Token Profile

Gala launched on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 24,044,074,236 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,227,575,654 tokens. Gala’s official message board is blog.gala.games. The official website for Gala is gala.com. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gala Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games, operational since 2019, is a blockchain-based platform with the world’s largest gaming node network. It aims to revolutionize the industry with a decentralized gaming economy and user-friendly experience. The native GALA token, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 asset, secures the network, incentivizes developers, and serves as an exchange medium. It’s acquirable through crypto exchanges or by operating a Gala Games Node. Gala was founded by Eric Schiermeyer, a Zynga co-founder, with a vision to empower players using blockchain technology.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars.

