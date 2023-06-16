G999 (G999) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $37.59 Million

G999 (G999) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. In the last week, G999 has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar. One G999 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and $4,046.88 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00044440 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00033933 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00015497 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000205 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004646 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000735 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

