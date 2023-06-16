FW Thorpe (LON:TFW) Shares Up 0.3%

FW Thorpe Plc (LON:TFW – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 380 ($4.75) and last traded at GBX 370 ($4.63). 55,347 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 31,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 369 ($4.62).

FW Thorpe Trading Up 1.6 %

The stock has a market cap of £444.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,044.44 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 361.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 382.96.

Insider Activity at FW Thorpe

In other FW Thorpe news, insider David Taylor sold 6,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 363 ($4.54), for a total transaction of £24,535.17 ($30,699.66). 70.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About FW Thorpe

FW Thorpe Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies professional lighting equipment in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers professional lighting and control systems, including recessed, surface, and suspended luminaires; emergency lighting systems; hazardous area lighting; high and low bay luminaires; lighting controls; and exterior lighting products for commercial, industrial, education, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, display, and hospitality markets.

