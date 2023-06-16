FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Director Sells $75,118.89 in Stock

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) Director Thomas L. /Va/ Patterson sold 7,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $75,118.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,265.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
FVCBankcorp Stock Performance
Shares of FVCBankcorp stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.67. 22,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $16.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.86 million, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.50.
FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 22.25%. The company had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.71 million. As a group, analysts forecast that FVCBankcorp, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TheStreet downgraded FVCBankcorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.
FVCBankcorp Company Profile
FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for various business purposes, such as for working capital, equipment purchases, lines of credit, and government contract financing; small business administration loans; asset-based loans and accounts receivable financing; home equity loans; and consumer loans.
