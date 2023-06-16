FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Director Sells $75,118.89 in Stock

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) Director Thomas L. /Va/ Patterson sold 7,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $75,118.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,265.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

FVCBankcorp Stock Performance

Shares of FVCBankcorp stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.67. 22,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $16.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.86 million, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.50.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 22.25%. The company had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.71 million. As a group, analysts forecast that FVCBankcorp, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FVCB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in FVCBankcorp by 2,349.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 532.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 19.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 3,104.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp in the second quarter worth about $105,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded FVCBankcorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

FVCBankcorp Company Profile

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for various business purposes, such as for working capital, equipment purchases, lines of credit, and government contract financing; small business administration loans; asset-based loans and accounts receivable financing; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

