FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) dropped 4.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.55 and last traded at $2.57. Approximately 6,958,851 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 11,307,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, June 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 3.69.

FuelCell Energy ( NASDAQ:FCEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 79.13% and a negative return on equity of 18.42%. FuelCell Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCEL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,584,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 89.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,288,884 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,584,000 after buying an additional 2,961,338 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the first quarter worth $6,426,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 100.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,067,105 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,252,000 after buying an additional 2,039,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 5.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,242,401 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $116,766,000 after buying an additional 1,902,915 shares during the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell energy platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. It offers SureSource 1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

