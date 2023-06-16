FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Shares Purchased by Diametric Capital LP

Diametric Capital LP boosted its holdings in FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) by 97.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,602 shares during the quarter. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in FTC Solar were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in FTC Solar by 67.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,670,000 after purchasing an additional 873,868 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in FTC Solar by 185.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 882,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 573,081 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in FTC Solar by 59.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,389,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 520,620 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in FTC Solar by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 1,223,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 405,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in FTC Solar by 8.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,567,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,587,000 after purchasing an additional 267,307 shares during the last quarter. 28.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on FTC Solar from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on FTC Solar from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America upgraded FTC Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on FTC Solar in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

In other FTC Solar news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 89,566 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.26 per share, with a total value of $202,419.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 464,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,919.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other FTC Solar news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 89,566 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.26 per share, with a total value of $202,419.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 464,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,919.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO Nagendra Cherukupalli sold 137,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total value of $452,049.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,690,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,543,245.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 298,641 shares of company stock valued at $894,431. Insiders own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCI opened at $2.70 on Friday. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $5.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average of $2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $301.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.74.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 94.60% and a negative net margin of 73.06%. The company had revenue of $40.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.52 million. Research analysts expect that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides Pioneer, a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution that allows for a pile count reduction per megawatt.

