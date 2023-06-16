Frontier Lithium (OTC:LITOF) Given New C$3.25 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Frontier Lithium (OTC:LITOF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Desjardins started coverage on shares of Frontier Lithium in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Get Frontier Lithium alerts:

Frontier Lithium Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of OTC LITOF opened at C$1.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.43 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.60. Frontier Lithium has a 1-year low of C$0.98 and a 1-year high of C$2.25.

Frontier Lithium Company Profile

Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in North America. Its flagship property includes the PAK Lithium project, which covers approximately 27,069 hectares comprising two mining leases and 1,368 contiguous mining claims located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.