Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL) PT Lowered to C$3.25

Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on FL. Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Frontier Lithium in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Frontier Lithium from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

CVE:FL opened at C$1.90 on Monday. Frontier Lithium has a 1 year low of C$1.30 and a 1 year high of C$3.04. The company has a current ratio of 24.74, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of C$427.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.16.

Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in North America. Its flagship property includes the PAK Lithium project, which covers approximately 27,069 hectares comprising two mining leases and 1,368 contiguous mining claims located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

