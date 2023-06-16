Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Short Interest Update

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,100 shares, a growth of 55.5% from the May 15th total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Trading Up 1.0 %

OTCMKTS FSNUY traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $6.98. 19,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,468. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.09. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $7.97.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1672 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.42%.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

