Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a growth of 70.2% from the May 15th total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 732,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMS. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,332,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,588,000 after acquiring an additional 11,209,015 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,223,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,783,000 after buying an additional 718,910 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,570,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,667,000 after buying an additional 683,851 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 2nd quarter worth $16,738,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 750,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,958,000 after buying an additional 307,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FMS. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.45.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of FMS stock opened at $23.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.84 and its 200 day moving average is $19.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.02. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $26.38.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 5.44%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.7086 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.62%.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KgaA engages in the provision of products and services for individuals with renal diseases of which regularly undergo dialysis treatment. It operates through the Care Enablement and Care Delivery segments. The Care Enablement segment is involved in the healthcare products business including research and development, manufacturing, supply chain, and commercial operations as well as supporting functions, such as regulatory and quality management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.