Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $36.79

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €36.79 ($39.56) and traded as high as €42.58 ($45.78). Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA shares last traded at €42.46 ($45.66), with a volume of 448,347 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($37.63) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays set a €32.00 ($34.41) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.10 ($18.39) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, February 20th. HSBC set a €33.00 ($35.48) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €46.83 ($50.35) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of €42.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €36.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.92.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.