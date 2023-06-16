Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Bought by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,710 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCX. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 131.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,414,862 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $395,765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,916,905 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,977,270 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $218,140,000 after buying an additional 4,048,053 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,278,000. Amundi increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 13,496,129 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $611,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,759,181 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $218,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,557 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,220. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 0.4 %

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.91. 4,601,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,706,302. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.64. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 2.00.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on FCX. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Scotiabank raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.42.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

