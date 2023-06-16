Freemont Management S.A. Makes New $233,000 Investment in Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Ventyx Biosciences

In related news, Director Sheila Gujrathi sold 100,000 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total value of $3,373,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ventyx Biosciences news, Director Sheila Gujrathi sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total transaction of $3,373,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Auster sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $645,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,683.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 571,391 shares of company stock worth $19,742,727 in the last 90 days. 24.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ventyx Biosciences Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VTYX opened at $33.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.81. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.07 and a 1 year high of $47.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.65 and a beta of -0.36.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VTYX. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. 500.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventyx Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

About Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

