Freemont Management S.A. Acquires 10,000 Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Freemont Management S.A. raised its holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Tronox were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TROX. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Tronox by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tronox by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 212,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Tronox by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tronox by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tronox stock opened at $12.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.50 and its 200-day moving average is $14.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.89. Tronox Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $17.61.

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Tronox had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $708.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TROX. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Tronox in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tronox in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Tronox from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.86.

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

