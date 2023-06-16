FPX Nickel (CVE:FPX) Stock Price Up 3.6%

FPX Nickel Corp. (CVE:FPX – Get Rating) shares rose 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.58. Approximately 38,207 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 75,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

The company has a current ratio of 19.62, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$151.55 million, a PE ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.46.

About FPX Nickel

FPX Nickel Corp., a junior nickel mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for awaruite, a nickel-iron alloy. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Decar project that includes 62 mineral claims covering an area of 245 square kilometers located in central British Columbia.

