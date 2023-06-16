Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.29-$3.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.00 billion-$6.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.06 billion. Fortive also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.78-$0.82 EPS.

Fortive Stock Up 3.6 %

NYSE:FTV opened at $71.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. Fortive has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $72.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 11.92%. Fortive’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.08%.

FTV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.18.

Institutional Trading of Fortive

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Fortive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fortive by 6.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,124,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,421,000 after buying an additional 127,093 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortive by 123.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 10,481 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Fortive by 11.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Fortive by 5.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,217,000 after acquiring an additional 84,238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.