Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Given New $83.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Bank of America from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FTNT. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Fortinet from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Fortinet from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Fortinet from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Fortinet from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Fortinet stock opened at $73.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.82, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.63. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $73.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 282.54% and a net margin of 20.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $529,258.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,275.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,050 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $344,561.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,572 shares in the company, valued at $311,947.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $529,258.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,275.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,133 shares of company stock worth $4,434,767 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortinet

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 53.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 1,947.6% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 20.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

