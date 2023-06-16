Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Hits New 52-Week High at $111.74

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $111.74 and last traded at $111.19, with a volume of 277292 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FMX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.05.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.40. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. Analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.0138 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fomento Económico Mexicano

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,989,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,538,000 after buying an additional 161,817 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,311,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,831,000 after buying an additional 98,736 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 5.0% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,453,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,691,000 after buying an additional 163,947 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 11.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,056,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,820,000 after buying an additional 302,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 20.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,734,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,827,000 after buying an additional 294,235 shares during the last quarter. 21.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

Further Reading

