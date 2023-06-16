Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) CEO Michael Massaro Sells 11,457 Shares

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) CEO Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $370,175.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,128,280 shares in the company, valued at $36,454,726.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Massaro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 30th, Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total transaction of $339,814.62.

On Tuesday, May 16th, Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $349,896.78.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Michael Massaro sold 25,790 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total transaction of $740,173.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, Michael Massaro sold 27,138 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $789,987.18.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Michael Massaro sold 24,296 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $663,523.76.

Shares of Flywire stock opened at $31.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.81. Flywire Co. has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $32.60.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $89.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.69 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 10.30%. As a group, analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FLYW shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Flywire from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Flywire from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Flywire by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flywire by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Flywire by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flywire by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Flywire by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

