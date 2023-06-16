Flagstone Financial Management Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Flagstone Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $57.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.28 and a 200 day moving average of $58.27. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.31 and a 12-month high of $59.10.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1523 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

