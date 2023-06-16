Flagstone Financial Management Purchases Shares of 458,907 SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Flagstone Financial Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 458,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,625,000. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 8.3% of Flagstone Financial Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Flagstone Financial Management owned 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 57,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $33.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.73. The company has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $33.68.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.