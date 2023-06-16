Flagstone Financial Management Makes New $301,000 Investment in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Flagstone Financial Management acquired a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Truepoint Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 849.5% in the fourth quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 9,307,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,327,295 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,560,000. WPWealth LLP purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $66,123,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,010,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,951,000 after buying an additional 136,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 750,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,147,000 after buying an additional 122,632 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFCF opened at $42.05 on Friday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $39.65 and a one year high of $45.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.26.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

