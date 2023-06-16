Flagstone Financial Management Buys Shares of 12,609 SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Flagstone Financial Management purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Flagstone Financial Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RWO. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 65.3% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF stock opened at $41.63 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $36.47 and a 1 year high of $48.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.91.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.