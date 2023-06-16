Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.064 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Flagshp Cmty Re’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Flagshp Cmty Re Stock Performance

Get Flagshp Cmty Re alerts:

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C($0.42). The business had revenue of C$21.32 million for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flagshp Cmty Re in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

Featured Stories

