Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Director Ronald Sargent Sells 55 Shares

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) Director Ronald Sargent sold 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.03, for a total transaction of $10,616.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,071,275.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ronald Sargent also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 6th, Ronald Sargent sold 9,800 shares of Five Below stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.29, for a total transaction of $2,021,642.00.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Ronald Sargent sold 200 shares of Five Below stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total transaction of $41,800.00.

Five Below Stock Up 1.7 %

FIVE stock opened at $194.63 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $220.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $726.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.20 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FIVE shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Five Below from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $224.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.22.

Institutional Trading of Five Below

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 73.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 93.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 79.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the first quarter valued at about $57,000.

About Five Below

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

See Also

